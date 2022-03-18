Bipartisan probe into bullion van robberies will help restore confidence in the police – Adam Bonah

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adam Bonah says police can't probe because its officers are implicated



'Police Complaint Authority' needed to implement recommendations of inquires, Bonah



Minority in Parliament files motion for probe into killing of indicted police officers



Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonah, has stated that a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into the killing of two key police officers suspected of being involved in the recent bullion van robberies will help restore confidence in the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, given that the police officers are suspected to be involved in the bullion van robberies, it is essential to ensure that an independent body conducts an investigation into the matter rather than the police, myjoyonline.com reported.



"As far as I'm concerned, a bipartisan probe is something that I will welcome. In any case, once there is loss of life, usually, the police themselves would have to institute various forms of investigations. But I want to believe that this probably would be the first of its kind where we have a bipartisan probe involving such a matter. And so, whatever findings they're able to bring out, and recommendations, will go a long way to help the Police Service itself," Bonah is quoted.



Also, the security analyst advocated for the setting up of a 'Police Complaint Authority or Commission' to handle matters relating to the police.



He said that such a commission would ensure that recommendations of inquiries into the police services are effectively implemented.



Dr Bonah was reacting to a motion filed in parliament by the minority caucus for a probe into the bullion van robberies.



The minority caucus in parliament filed a private member's motion in the House, asking for a bipartisan inquiry to be carried into the circumstances leading to the death of two police officers who were indicted for recent bullion van robbery attacks recorded in the country.



Addressing the media on the basis for their motion in Parliament on Thursday, March 17, 2022, a Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, said, "The killing of the two police officers has now resulted in a situation where the police administration would be denied of very crucial evidence in its quest to unravel the bullion robberies in our country."



"What makes the matter even more worrying is the fact that the persons implicated, some of whom are now dead, are, themselves, police officers. That is what makes a probe and an inquiry very compelling," he added.