Binduri: Witchcraft, other evil acts responsible for constant change of MPs – Former NDC MP

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: mynews.com.gh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri Constituency, Dr Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem, has blamed the constant change of Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Binduri Constituency on witchcraft and other evil practices.



Dr Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem, who recently lost in his bid to contest as National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the area to a retired police inspector, lamented that these work to undermine the Constituency’s development.



Dr Kuganab-Lem explained that witchcraft and other evil acts are deployed by wicked people on constituents to negatively influence their voting pattern to deny the Constituency good MPs that can champion the development of the area. “There are a lot of evil things I wouldn’t want to talk about on air. Evil things that people did and I saw them with naked eyes. And I wouldn’t want to mention this but there is a lot of witchcraft in this Binduri’s issue [ the regular change of MPs],” he lamented on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM recently.



Dr Kuganab-Lem who lost to lawyer Issifu Mahmoud, revealed that there is a cabal of evil-minded people who are hellbent on pushing their personal agenda and vendetta against people like him rather than commit to the Constituency’s development.



Dr Kuganab-Lem, an expert in Health Planning and Management, had vowed to retain the Binduri Constituency seat for the first time, but the cabal, he alleged, worked against him, leading to his defeat by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Abdulai Abanga.