Bill laid before Parliament to abolish death penalty for ordinary offences

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A bill which seeks to abolish the death penalty for ordinary offences in Ghana has been laid before Parliament.



The said bill, which is named Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to amend portions of the Armed Forces Act and Criminal Offences Act to ensure the abolishment of the death penalty for ordinary offences in the country.



The bill argues that the death penalty in the Armed Forces Act has to be abolished because it has outlived its usefulness. It also said that the death penalty in the Armed Forces Act was meant to prevent military personnel from misbehaving.



"Currently, the death penalty is viewed as an affront to the fundamental right to life which ought to be protected and preserved. The inviolability of the fundamental human rights to life is affirmed by several international conventions such as Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," portions of the bill read.



"The passage of the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 would be a major step towards the repeal of the death penalty from the Statute Book," it added.



The first reading of the bill was done on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and it has been referred to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament for consideration.



After the committee report is submitted to the House, parliamentarians are expected to debate and vote on the bill. The bill will only pass if half of the House vote in favour of it.



Read the full Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/SEA