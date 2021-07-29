Big opportunities are coming and I want you to be part of it - Akufo-Addo to youth

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has presented the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament



• In his presentation, he delivered a message from the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



• The president said the youth should look out for big opportunities from the government



The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged the youth of the country to brace up for big opportunities that are to be introduced soon.



Making this known through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, he said that even though the recent times have been challenging, what the government has in the pipeline will be beneficial to them.



Delivering the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament, the minister explained that the president acknowledges that there have been difficulties in recent times and is initiating opportunities that will uplift their businesses.



"The last couple of years have not been easy for our young people. Your education has been disrupted; for many of you, your business plans are on hold because of lack of funding or opportunities. You may have lost your job or are simply tired of joining long queues or filling job application forms for vacancies that are filled even before your ink is dry.



"But we have a message for you: big opportunities are coming, and the President wants you to be part of that. The President is determined to see as many of you having the opportunity to help shape our future. We value your input, and even as we roll out programmes to support you, we will continue to engage," he stated.



