Bible abhors divorce, but no church supports abusive marriage — Clergyman

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: GNA

Reverend Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, President, Trinity Theological Seminary, Accra, says though the Bible disapproves divorce, no Christian church encourages members to stay in abusive marriages.



Rev Asamoah-Gyadu said the Church was not to blame for abusive marriages but individuals and the society because some cultural settings did not take issues of abuse in marriages seriously.



Domestic violence in marriage has been a canker in the country and the Church is mostly blamed for not playing its role as an important fragment of the socialisation process.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Rev Asamoah-Gyadu, said God had made all humans rational, and that irrespective of what was at stake, one could not justify issues of abuse in a relationship for any reason.



With reference to the passing of popular Nigerian Gospel Artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu of ‘Ekwueme’ fame who allegedly died from domestic abuse, Rev Asamoah-Gyadu said churches must be realistic in handling issues of abuse.



“In as much as the Church encourages families to stay together, God cares for everybody,” he said.



To curb the issue of abuse, the Clergyman advised the Church to provide protection for victims who may find it difficult to voice out their challenges, stressing “the Church must not shy away from taking disciplinary actions towards perpetuators of spousal abuse cases.”



He advised the youth to take notice of “red flags” while courting to avoid any marital abuse in future, saying: “Do not get into it until you are sure of what you are getting.”



Rev Asamoah-Gyadu suggested that marriages be revised both culturally and religiously to ensure peace and stability in society.