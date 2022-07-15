Bibiani residents blame Mensin Gold for hardship in the area

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The assemblyman for Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area, Mr Gyasi Newlove, has criticized Mensin Gold Bibiani LTD, a mining company in the area, for the continuous engagement of outsiders rather than the youth of the community in its works.



Mr Newlove claimed that the recruitment of people from Tarkwa, Obuasi, Accra, and Prestea to the neglect of the Bibiani townspeople is causing a lot of suffering among the youth.



Bibiani is experiencing an exponential rise in the cost of products and services impacting negatively the lives of the regular townspeople, despite the trite knowledge that the cost of living in Ghana is generally high, according to the assemblyman.



According to him, the traders in the area exorbitantly increase the prices of their products and services due to the presence of the miners who are deemed to be wealthy to afford them, which brunt the natives are bearing.



Justifying his claim, mentioned that in addition to their inability to afford their usual homes, the cost of a standard single room has increased to GH₵200.



He asked, “If a farmer from Obuobo brings his ward to Bibiani to learn a trade or further his education, how will the farmer pay for his rent when the prices are high?”



Additionally, Mr Love claimed that the fish monger does not provide preferred fishes like the anchovies and herrings which are largely consumed by the natives, but sells large fishes like catfish, which the locals cannot purchase.



He added that they have spoken to the community elders and chief but the issue has not been prioritized as they keep putting it off for later.



He has however expressed dissatisfaction at the leaders’ attitude describing the same as unacceptable and has to stop.