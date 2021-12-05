Bibiani MCE lauds National Best Youth Farmer

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Alfred Amoah, the Chief Executive of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, has commended Mrs Marian Ofori Twumasi, an enterprising female farmer from Sefwi Nkronua in the Western North Region, for winning the National Best Youth Farmer Award.



Mr Amoah expressed excitement at the exploits of the young lady and said it should inspire the youth to venture into agriculture.



“Marian has brought great honour to her family, community, municipality, region and more importantly, brought dignity to womanhood across the country, " he said during the Municipal Farmers Day celebration at Asawinso ‘A’ in the Western North Region.



He, therefore, urged the youth in the area to be inspired by the feat and take advantage of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs and venture into farming and the related agribusiness activities to improve their lot.



Mr Gabriel Anyimadu, a 42-year-old farmer from Sefwi-Kunkumso, was crowned the Overall Municipal Best Farmer for 2021.



He has 55 acres of cocoa, 10 acres each of plantain and cassava, seven acres cocoyam, four acres each of rice and citrus, three acres of maize and two acres of vegetables.



The Municipal Best Farmer also boasts of 82 pigs, 78 goats, 52 sheep and 38 local birds.



He took home a KIA Truck donated by Chirano Mines, six cutlasses, two pairs of Wellington boots, full piece wax print, radio set, two sprayers, rain coat, hand gloves, two bars of key soap and a certificate.



The Wenchi M/A Junior High School won the Best School in Agriculture Award and received a wheel-barrow, pick axe,10 cutlasses and a certificate.



The programme was chaired by Nana Kwabena Gyamfi Akwabeng, the Abontendomhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.