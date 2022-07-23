Bibiani Clash: ‘Peace is what we want in Bibiani’ – Bibianihene tells Ahwiaso Odikro

Regional News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Bibianihene, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II, has warned the Odikro of Anhwiaso Hwenapori, Nana Ebiri Kwame III, to stay within his boundaries because they want peace and unity in the area.



According to him, Bibiani is not known for war, therefore peaceful co-existence is what the people want to prevail to ensure sustained development in the community within the Western North Region.



Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II made the call on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show while reacting to the chieftaincy clash that occurred between two factions in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Municipality on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



He observed that Anhwiaso has its way of doing things therefore he sees no reason why the factions would intend to invade the privacy of the other to exhibit supremacy.



The Bibianihene thus accused Nana Ebiri Kwame III of the incident that happened indicating that the decision he took to perform the traditional rituals to pave the way for Asante Gold Corporation, a large-scale mining firm, to start operations in the area was illegitimate.



“The youth of Bibiani were much concerned about securing jobs in the mining firm, so I engaged the leaders of the mining company and they promised to provide evidence indicating the number of people from Bibiani who are working in the company.”



“So, we were in the waiting process for their response when we heard that the Odikro and his people were heading to the site to perform the rituals before we also took the steps and prevented them,” he explained.



According to him, the situation did not augur well with the youth, leading his factions from Bibiani to respond in an attempt to prevent them from performing the rites.



Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II said the Odikro of Hwenapori had since time immemorial wanted to take over his kingship, however, he warned Nana Ebiri Kwame III to rescind his decision because they [people of Bibiani] are not easy nuts to crack.



Commenting on whether his function had intentions to sabotage the work of Asante Gold Corporation, Bibianihene, categorically stated “No”, and noted how the company promised to offer the youth job opportunities.



“I have no bad intentions against the mining firm because they’ve assured us of offering job opportunities to a large portion of the youth in the area,” Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II said.



He added that “we want peace in Bibiani, so tell him [Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II, the Odikro of Hwenapori] to remain at his Anwhiaso, peace is what we want. Bibiani wants peace, so he should stay within boundaries.”



Background



On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, a misunderstanding ensued between two traditional authorities in Bibiani in the Western North Region.



Five persons who sustained wounds and bruises from machetes, pelted stones and stray bullets were admitted but three have reportedly been discharged.



It follows that a youth group belonging to the Bibiani Hene, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II prevented a delegation from the Odikro of Anhwiaso Hwenapori, Nana Ebiri Kwame III, from performing traditional rituals at the river Mensin to pave the way for Asante Gold Corporation, a large-scale mining firm, to start operations in the area.



The agitated youth claimed they did not understand why a traditional leader from an adjoining community should be the one performing the rituals when they have one in the area.



According to them, if the rituals were performed by the people from Anhwiaso, the youth from Bibiani would not be assured of secured jobs opportunity from the mining company.



The reaction then degenerated into a clash between the youths and the delegation from Anhwiaso Traditional Area, with the former insisting it is the chief of Sefwi Bibiani who has the right to perform the rituals.