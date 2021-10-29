Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP reshapes, regravels sections of roads in constituency

Regional News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

At the onset of the rainy season this year, most of the roads in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency got deteriorated to the extent that most of them became unmotorable.



The situation became so alarming and very worrying because cars could hardly transport people and goods from the affected communities to the municipal capital, Bibiani and other commercial towns like Sefwi Bekwai, Awaso, Chirano and many others.



Even though road construction and maintenance are not part of the duties of the Members of Parliament, they bear the consequences for the bad roads in their respective constituencies.



As a result of the aforementioned problems the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng decided to reshape and regravel the affected sections of the roads.



The affected roads include Adiembra -Sefwi Bekwai road; Sukusuku - Sefwi Bekwai road; Muoho - Kwaaso road; Patabuoso Nkwanta - Chirano road; Asawinso - Nkronua road; Degede - Nsuontam road; Aboabo Junction - Aboabo; Dominibo No 2 - Wenchi; Wenchi - Aboduabo; Hwenampori - Chine; Bethlehem - Sefwi Krom and others; Tanoso - Adupiri; Anhwiaso - Bayerebon No. 1 etc.



Meanwhile, some of these roads have been awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to be tiled but the contractors have either not gone to the site or abandoned the site. There is therefore the need for this short term measure.



The equipment hired by the Member of Parliament for the activities includes Two Tipper Trucks, One 336DL Excavator, One 14H Motor Grader, One smooth Roller, One Pick Up and One Low bed (to carry the roller and the Excavator from one road to another).



According to the chairman of the committee for roads and transport at the office of the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Mr. Father Badu, the cost for the rental of the equipment for a day is GHC11,000.00, the total operators' 'chop money' is GHC1000.00 for a day and the average cost of fuel for a day is GHC 4000.00 - making a total of GHC16,000.00 for each day.



The work started on the 17th October 2021 and it is expected to be completed on the 30th November 2021. The total cost for the whole project, therefore, is GHC720, 000.00. The source of funding is Alfred Obeng-Boateng.



In a related story, Alfred Obeng-Boateng promised to provide twenty-five mechanised boreholes for the constituency within his 4 years mandate at the cost of GHC30,000.00 each - making a total of GHC750,000.00. He has so far provided and handed over nine. Three are at advanced stages which are to be completed and handed over in December 2021. The remaining thirteen will be completed in 2022.