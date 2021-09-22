Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP congratulates MCE nominee

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: GNA

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani- Anhwiaso- Bekwai Constituency, has congratulated Mr Alfred Amoah for his nomination as the MCE of the Bibiani- Anhwiaso- Bekwai Municipality.



Mr Amoah, the nominee, when given the nod by the assembly members would serve the constituents for a second term.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the announcement of the MMDCE nominees asked the party top hierarchy, and other stakeholders to accept the nominees in good faith.



He, therefore, appealed to the Assembly Members in particular to endorse Mr Amoah whom the President deemed rightful to serve the Constituency to bring more development to the area.



He advised party supporters and his followers to desist from acts that could dent the peaceful atmosphere of the Municipality.