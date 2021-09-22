You are here: HomeNews2021 09 22Article 1362706

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP congratulates MCE nominee

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alfred Obeng-Boateng Alfred Obeng-Boateng

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani- Anhwiaso- Bekwai Constituency, has congratulated Mr Alfred Amoah for his nomination as the MCE of the Bibiani- Anhwiaso- Bekwai Municipality.

Mr Amoah, the nominee, when given the nod by the assembly members would serve the constituents for a second term.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the announcement of the MMDCE nominees asked the party top hierarchy, and other stakeholders to accept the nominees in good faith.

He, therefore, appealed to the Assembly Members in particular to endorse Mr Amoah whom the President deemed rightful to serve the Constituency to bring more development to the area.

He advised party supporters and his followers to desist from acts that could dent the peaceful atmosphere of the Municipality.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment