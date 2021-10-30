Bibiana Anhwiaso Bekwai Assembly members demonstrate over MCE’s 'unlawful' confirmation

Regional News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The members of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region have hit the streets to register their displeasure over alleged use of illegal means to confirm the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the area.



According to Mr. Collins Beecher, an assembly member who doubles as the President of Ghana Association of Assembly Members [GAAM], Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai branch, the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng used unlawful procedure to confirm Mr. Alfred Amoah to maintain him as the MCE of the area.



Speaking in Twi, the GAAM president recounted that on Sunday, October 10, 2021 during the confirmation process only 19 of the total 52 members of the august house were allowed to exercise their franchise.



This they accused the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Ebbah Obeng of, as the brain behind what they termed as unconstitutional and disenfranchisement to the entire assembly and the country at large since it is undemocratic.



Again, they claimed that, the Mr. Obeng had used intimidation and unwarranted force by deploying military and police personnel to the area before the alleged illegal election was held.



As a result, the assembly members said they have petitioned the office of the president calling on him and the Local Government Ministry to call the Regional Minister to order, to call for another election for the confirmation of the MCE so peace can prevail in the municipality.



However, they threatened to embark on similar actions should their call and petition fail to yield positive results.



