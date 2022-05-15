Biased media reason why Ghanaians are blaming Akufo-Addo for hardship – Chief of Staff

Politics of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has said that the media have been biased towards the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



According to her, the biased reportage of the media has led Ghanaians to blame President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the current crisis the country finds itself in.



Frema Opare believes the media would have done well for the people if they gave a holistic picture of the global crisis and that would have prevented the people of Ghana from blaming the President for the hardship.



“I think what I will say is that there isn’t enough education in the media. The balance of the reportage is not there and today, I was watching Sky News and it is not about government putting up the prices of gas, it is not about government making prices of food doubled. But it is about what is happening in the country and the understanding of why we are there. It is not because government doesn’t have good policies. It is because we are a global village and what is happening everywhere is affecting us."



"I think we need to go beyond just our own circumstance and begin to educate that if fertilizer prices doubled outside, if the price of crude has doubled outside, there is no way our country will not be affected. How can the British tax payer bring their money to just cushion Ghanaians so that we can still buy fuel at very low prices while they are being taxed? It does not mean that government cannot do anything but I think we are in a special circumstance. That special circumstance, we cannot trivialize the impact of Covid. The impact of covid has reduced a lot of production in many countries so it has affected the whole world which Ghana cannot be isolated,” she said.



The Chief of Staff added that it is about time the media in Ghana and their personnel learn from the Western world.



“Let me make an appeal that the media, you have an opportunity. It is not what Frema is saying but it is what you can yourself see, hear and know so that whiles you want the government to do something about it, you should also at the same time share facts that these are things that are happening, how can we as a country also stand up?"



"That is why it is important that everyone contribute little so that we can all have a better situation. We listen to other media and you can see that the media should be the one that brings out the facts and figures. The media should keep the balance,” she stated.