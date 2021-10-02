Bia East District Assembly confirms DCE

Regional News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: GNA

Assembly Members of the Bia East District have confirmed Mr Nicholas Yayin Kupong, the President's Nominee for the Bia East District Chief Executive position.



Mr Kupong polled 13 votes out of 15 ballots cast, representing 94 percent in an election conducted by the District Electoral Commission.



In his acceptance speech, Mr Kupong thanked the President for the confident reposed in him and promised to work hard to support the President to achieve his development for the District in particular.



Mr Kupong, also thanked the Assembly Members for the wonderful support given him and promised to work together with them to move the District forward.



The Western North Regional Minister, Mr Richard Obeng who swore the DCE into office, thanked the Assembly Members for endorsing the President's nominee and advised them to work together with the DCE to develop the area, since their core mandate was development and nothing else.