Beyond the Return: Borough of Brooklyn names street after Ghana

Source: George Kwasi Bright

The Borough of Brooklyn has named a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy) after Ghana, highlighting the country’s leading role in building bridges amongst the global African Family.



Bed-Stuy, has been a center of African American culture since the early 20th century and has been home to several cultural icons.



Making the announcement and the presentation at the launching of the “Destination Ghana” event at Weeksville Heritage Center, Councilman Robert E. Cornegy, Jr., on behalf of the people of Bed-Stuy and the Borough of Brooklyn, commended Ghana for the Year of Return initiative and the follow up Beyond the Return project.



The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Dr Ibrahim Awal and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman have been staking Ghana’s claim and engaging several businesses and opinion leaders in the city of New York to promote the destination.



The street to be named Bed-Stuy/Ghana Way, cements the strategic partnership between Ghana and Brooklyn.



Dr. Awal in thanking the Council member threw an invitation to the audience made up of politicians, business leaders, clergy and students to build on the goodwill for mutual growth.



The CEO, Akwasi Agyeman presented programs lined up this December in Ghana and a proposed Independence trade mission in March 2022.



Hon. Kinsgley Atta Boafo, Ghana consul general NY, added that the consulate's door is open to all.



Eighty-five-year-old Dr. Leonard Jeffries Jr, a well-known Pan- Africanist, special advisor to the group, was elated for seeing this day in his lifetime that Ghana will forever be part of the rich history of Bed-Stuy and Brooklyn.



Jerry KwabenaAdinkra, Brooklyn Ambassador, office of the Brooklyn President, commended Eric Adams the newly elected Mayor of new York city, during his tenure in office as Brooklyn Borough President, has promotes Ghanaian/African culture and heritage, in many aspect and Brooklyn has been position as hub of doing business with Africa and the Gateway is Ghana, Launching of Destination Ghana in Brooklyn is to promote Ghana as a top tourism and investment destination in West Africa. attendees



Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture Honorable Mohammed Awal, Ghana Tourism Authority CEO Mr. AkwasiAgyeman, Consul General of Ghana Honorable Daniel Kingsley Atta Boafo, NYC Council Member Robert E. Conergy Jr., Prof. Leonard Jeffries, and Dina Rabiner , Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce , Bishop Amankwah, Pastor Ernest Asare, Bishop AduGyamfi, JaphetAryiku, Florence Jackso, Eric Edwards, Eddie Gadajar, Albert Dadson, GenevivePeprah, KwakuPeprah, were among the officials who attended the event hosted by the Ambassadors, Joseph Grant Jr, and Jerry KwabenaAdinkra,