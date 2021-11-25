Beware of the fake Facebook account created in my name - Apaak

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has cautioned the public against fake and fraudulent Facebook accounts created in his name.



In a statement, the MP said his attention had been drawn to a fake Facebook account with his name and images (Hon. Clement Abasinaab Apaak).



"Note that the account (screenshot) shown below, is fake, and has been created by a fraudster to defraud unsuspecting friends, colleagues, associates, citizens, and constituents.”



The MP asked the public to be guided and avoid being defrauded by the person or persons behind the fake account.



According to him, he has reported the incident to the Police.



He described the act as bad adding, over ten persons have been duped of various sums of money via promises of jobs, recruitment into security agencies, and business opportunities.



"Don’t allow yourself to be defrauded. I have only one Facebook account, this one (Clement Apaak).





"The impersonator claims that one Alex Akoto with telephone number 0544827298, is my aide. Not true.



"I have only one aide ( Samson Samari, with telephone number 0247016819) I don’t know anyone called Alex Akoto. If you have already become a victim of the fraudster please report it to the police.



"I have filed a complaint to the police to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the fraudster using my name and images to dupe unsuspecting members of society.



"Be warned please, and feel free to pass this disclaimer on.”







