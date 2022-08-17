Beware of fake Facebook accounts in my name, don’t fall for scam – Apaak cautions

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency in the Upper East region, Dr Clement Abasinab Apaak, has called on the general public to beware of fraudsters and scammers who have created fake Facebook accounts in his name duping unsuspecting people.



The MP cautioned that people should not deal with such characters for any offer and purported job recruitment opportunities.



“It has come to my attention that some fraudsters are using my name, pictures and other Facebook accounts they have created to extort monies from people with the promise of assisting them in many different things. Please note that I will not take any amount from anyone for any help that I can genuinely offer. Pls be alert and don’t fall for such tricks."



This is coming at the back of concerns raised by the public over widespread fake Facebook accounts created in the name of the MP to defraud unsuspecting individuals, particularly the youth who seeking employment and educational opportunities.



"My attention has been drawn to two FAKE facebook accounts with My name and images: 1) Hon Clement Abasinaab Apaak; 2) Hon Clement Apaak.



"Note that these names are fake, and have been created by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting friends, colleagues, associates, citizens, and constituents.



"Don't allow yourselves to be defrauded. I have only one facebook account, this one: ( Clement Apaak). I don't chat on facebook and offer to help people get jobs or get recruited. Don't pay any money to anyone claiming to be my aide or my associate.



"The impersonators claim that one General Emmanuel Eshun with telephone number 0591018663, is an appointment coordinator. I don't know any General Emmanuel Eshun. And I don’t know any Amoateng Johnson with 0594421169.I have only one aide, that is Mr Samson Samari," he wrote