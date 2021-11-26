You are here: HomeNews2021 11 26Article 1410124

Health News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Beware, alcohol-based aphrodisiacs suppress the immune system – Medic

Dr. Richard Eghan, Medical Practitioner, Biomedical Researcher and Global Health Scientist Dr. Richard Eghan, Medical Practitioner, Biomedical Researcher and Global Health Scientist

A Medical Practitioner, Biomedical Researcher and Global Health Scientist, Dr. Richard Eghan has underscored the need for people to engage in protected sex.

This will help people to avoid contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and infections.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, November 25, 2021, Dr. Richard Eghan revealed that more than one million STIs are transmitted daily, worldwide and that calls for extra caution.

Dr. Eghan noted that most STIs have no signs or symptoms and could easily be passed on to other sex partners.

He said the worrying trend is that, when it comes to sexual pleasures, most people are only interested in avoiding pregnancies and HIV infections, forgetting about the possible infections.

“The sad reality is that people like to buy boosters for sexual activities but do not talk about how to cure common STIs that come with their usage ”, Dr. Eghan added.

On the dangers of having untreated STIs, Dr Eghan said sexual transmitted infections can affect the reproductive organs, cause infertility and sometimes may lead to death if not treated.

The Biomedical Researcher cautioned men against using alcohol-based aphrodisiac saying they can suppress the immune system to make it susceptible to infections.

He cautioned against spiritualizing issues of sexual transmitted diseases and called for sexual orientation to enlighten and disabuse the minds of people on the issue.

He said early testing, screening and use of condoms are the first steps to promote healthy sexual life.

