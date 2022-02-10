Betway opens new customer experience in Takoradi

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's leading sports betting and online gaming brand, Betway, officially opened its Customer Experience Centre in Takoradi.



An official ceremony was held at the premises of the new Customer Experience Centre located at the Shippers Council Roundabout opposite the Shell Filling Station in Takoradi.



The Experience Centre – which is the third addition to two already existing Centres in Accra and Kumasi – will serve customers in the Central, Western, and the Western North regions of Takoradi.



Present at the ceremony were representatives from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assemblies and key community stakeholders from the Western Region. The dignitaries were given a guided tour of the Customer Experience Centre.



Speaking on behalf of the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly, Francis Kofi Amoah, Assistant Director at the Municipal Assembly assured Betway of their support and urged them to continue being compliant.



Country Manager (Operations) at Betway Ghana, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr. highlighted Betway’s footprint and expansion across the country over the past five years. He also mentioned that they were excited to be extending their operations to players in the Central, Western, and Western North Regions.



“We always aim to create an experience that brings our players closer to the action. As a business, we are passionate about what we do, and always strive to ensure that we offer the best service to our customers. The new Customer Experience Centre in Takoradi will offer customer support to players as well as create a serene environment for sports betting fans to catch up on their favourite sporting activities,” he said.



Betway remains committed to supporting the communities in which it operates. Through its corporate social responsibility umbrella, Betway UP, the TTU Court in Takoradi was renovated and handed over to the community.



