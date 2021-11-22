Betting centres need to be regulated — NCCE boss

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, has said effective systems need to be put in place to control betting activities in the country.



According to her, betting is promoting indiscipline among the youth and influencing their decision to make quick money, graphiconline reported.



“All manner of betting centres dotted in every part of the country depict bad signals to us as a people, especially in a situation whereby the nation has allowed betting companies to operate without effective systems in place to regulate their activities,” she said.



“Bad influences picked from the Internet, coupled with other social vices such as the involvement of young people in betting to make quick money, had desensitised them to the extent that ‘they think their wrong attitudes were the right way of expressing themselves,” she added



The NCCE Boss lamented about the fact that those operators allow youngsters between the ages of 9 – 12 to engage in betting although the law makes provision for persons only between the ages of 18 years and above.



She said the situation was at all levels; from basic schools to tertiary institutions; “so every Ghanaian must speak to the issue for immediate solutions, else the money that we think we are getting as revenue will come back and bite us,” Graphic quoted Madam Nkrumah as having said.



