New Juabeng Assembly Takes Over 290mC Projects

General News of Thursday, 21 August 1997

Koforidua, Aug 20, - Three school projects costing more than 290.3 million cedis financed with the common fund were handed over to the New Juaben municipal assembly in Koforidua yesterday. The projects included six-classroomed block each for the local authority junior secondary school at Adweso Mile 50 valued at 99.7 million cedis, Oyoko local Methodist primary school, 89.6 million cedis and Effiduase Methodist primary school plus a KVIP, coslting 101 million cedis. The projects awarded on contract in 1995, were to be completed within six months but were delayed due to non-payment of contract certificates. The New Juaben municipal chief executive, Mr Emmanuel Adu- Boateng who received the keys to the schools, commended the contractor, Mr Mathew Boadi Sarpong, for the good work done. He appealed to the school management committees to cultivate the culture of maintenance to ensure a long lifespan for the buildings.



