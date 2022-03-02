Best breastfeeding practices for babies - Pediatrician explains

Health News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

A Pediatrician from the Korle Bu-Teaching Hospital, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye has advised mothers to ensure that their babies are not left unattended to and should always stay alert to render proper care to them.



In a health discussion with Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, she explained that babies are unable to talk about how they feel and it is the responsibility of the lactating mother to always examine what could be wrong with the baby.



“Babies often cry when they are uncomfortable or feel bloated. Babies may probably not be hungry because you fed them about 15 to 30 minutes ago, but they may be feeling uneasiness because of some air in their tummy”, she stated.



Speaking in relation to Newborn Care, the Pediatrician gave instances that babies may find themselves in situations that make them cry.



”When a baby is wet and when he or she wants to burp”.



“Mothers should pick up babies to check if there’s wetness in their diapers and change it for them to feel comfortable”, she explained.



According to Dr. Mantebea Boye, Mothers need to always check the position of their breast in babies’ mouths in order to prevent a lot of air from entering the babies’ system which can make them uncomfortable.



“For the breastfeeding process, it is important to have the baby’s mouth completely covering the nipple and a part of the areola (the dark area of the breast close to the nipple) so that baby won’t be sucking in air or cause Mother to have nipple sores”.



She explained that it is very difficult for babies to handle gas at their age and will feel uncomfortable and cry when having such feelings.



“The baby can be put on the shoulder and given calm taps on the back to make him or her burp. The burp will also come when you put baby on your lab with the tummy down,” she said.