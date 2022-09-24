Best BECE candidate at Abrepo receives award

Regional News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The 2021 best BECE candidate at Abrepo Junction electoral area within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region, Abora Osei Sika has been awarded.



The 14-year-old past student of State Girls' Junior High School got an aggregate of 10, beating the rest of her colleagues from five public Junior High Schools within the area who sat the examination.



Abora who is currently pursuing Science at KNUST Senior High School was awarded a laptop by a Unit Committee Member in the area, Mr. Boasie Amponsah Mensah.



Public basic schools' performance in BECE in the area over the years was not encouraging and had been years since a candidate got an aggregate of 10 or better.



To improve the performance of the schools, Mr. Amponsah who doubles as a journalist pledged before the 2021 BECE to award any candidates who get an aggregate of six to 10 with laptops.



Only Abora was able to achieve the feat when the results were released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).



The laptop was delivered to her at a ceremony that brought together all candidates in the various schools in the area who will sit for this year's BECE to encourage them.



Mr. Amponsah also distributed educational material to all the BECE candidates and promised to award any candidate who achieve the feat in the examination.



He encouraged the candidates to concentrate on their books and learn assiduously towards the examination to excel.



The Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi who was at the ceremony encouraged the BECE candidates to shy away from immoral acts and concentrate on their books to become achievers in life.



For her part, the awardee, Abora Osei Sika expressed gratitude to Mr. Amponsah for the honor done to her while encouraging this year's candidates to learn to do better than her.