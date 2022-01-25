Bernard Opoku Agyemang releases new song titled 'Yɛ Twɛn Wo'

Music of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Bernard Opoku Agyemang is a Ghanaian and a servant of the Lord most high who

shares the word of God through preaching and music.



Born on August 19th to Mr. and Mrs. Opoku Agyemang, Bernard grew up in Techiman and Kumasi. He is originally from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



The new song titled 'Ye Twen Wo' (Wait on You) was composed and written by Bernard in 2021 through the Holy Spirit when he was waiting on the Lord for directions.



According to him, through prayers and fasting, the song dropped into his spirit when he was working and had to run outside to sing and record onto his phone.



Bernard became a Christian during his teenage years, later attending the University of Cape Coast and University of New England (Australia), where He received his B.A. in African Studies (African Studies, Economics, and Geography) and Master of Economic and Regional Development respectively.



"It was really an awesome experience hearing from the Lord whiles writing this beautiful song".



“But the comforter, which is the Holy Spirit, whom my Father will send in my name, He shall teach you all things and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.” (John 14:26).



I hope and pray that as we listen to this song, we would wait patiently on the Lord for His sole directions that lead to life, peace, and Grace in Christ Jesus.



