General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Mornah speaks on his future in politics after losing PNC Chairmanship

Bernard Mornah has lost his bid to retain the PNC Chairmanship position

Bernard Mornah, having lost in his bid to retain the chairmanship position of the People’s National Convention (PNC), during the party’s National Delegates Congress held on Wednesday, September 31, 2020, has opened up about his next line of action as a politician.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb a day after his defeat, he stated contrary to widely held expectations that he will be staying with the PNC party and will be contesting in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries with the hope of representing the PNC in the Nadowli Kaleo constituency during the 2020 general elections.



“I am PNC and I will continue to be PNC, I am going to contest in the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency. Don’t forget that in 2016 I contested but I was not favoured. In 2020, I am going there.” He stated.



He expressed that being relieved of his chairmanship position means he can fully focus on work within his constituency as he always had to shuttle combining activities at the national level with work at the constituency level.



“This time round, it is possible to give dull concentration to the constituency and hopeful it will be well,” he said.



He stressed that even though he can no longer speak as a PNC Chairman, his political activism continues to be in full force and that he will continue to be vocal on national issues.



“I will not shut up; I am going to continue to talk when my voice is needed on any issue. What I can no longer do is to go and talk as a PNC Chairman. But I will speak as Bernard Mornah, as the political activist not only in Ghana but the continent of Africa.”



He further urged the leadership of the PNC to work hard for the party and promised to support whenever his energy and intellect is required to foster the course of the People’s National Congress.



Bernard Mornah in the race to maintain the PNC Chairmanship position gained 1,266 votes while Moses Dani Baah polled 1,297, making Moses Dani Baah the newly elected chairman.



In the race for the flagbearership, Mr. David Apasera emerged as the winner by defeating his contenders Samson Asaaki Awingobit and Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah.



David Apasera polled 1,315 votes, while Samson Asaaki polled 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.



Listen to Bernard Mornah speak to GhanaWeb on his defeat and future in politics:





