Berekum Chelsea loses protest against WAFA, fined GHc 10,000

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed Berekum Chelsea's protest against WAFA and also fined the club Ghc 10,000.



Berekum Chelsea protested against WAFA for breaching Articles 16(1)(c) and Article 20(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.



Article 16(1)(c) of the Premier League Regulations as the basis of the case of the club states that: “Where there is a clash of colors in respect of the goalkeeper’s strip and the outfield players’ strip, the goalkeeper shall change to a reserve strip. Any clash occurring between the color of the two goalkeepers’ strips, the goalkeeper of the visiting team shall change his strip. In the event that an outfield player is replacing the goalkeeper, the outfield player shall appear in his team’s registered goalkeeper’s shirt without a number.”



Berekum Chelsea also accused WAFA of making four substitutions instead of the allowed three after their goalkeeper got injured in that matchday 22 fixture at the Golden City Park.



In WAFA's defense to the protest, the club stated that it applied Article 16(1)(c) of the GFA Premier League Regulations accordingly.



Thus it entreated the Committee to dismiss the case which it described as frivolous, without merit and be dismissed with cost awarded against the Petitioner.