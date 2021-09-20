Benyiwa Doe was a true fearless nationalist, confidant of Atta-Mills - Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho has described the late Ama Benyiwa Doe as a true fearless nationalist.



In eulogizing the female politician who died on Sunday, Mr. Anyidoho said the late Benyiwa-Doe was a fearless patriot.



According to him, she was also a woman of valour in every sense of the word.



To him, she was a pillar of strength for the good and solid old days of the PNDC and NDC.



Aside from these attributes, he also described her as a confidant of the late Professor John Evans-Atta Mills.



He tweeted and said: “A true fearless patriot & nationalist. A woman of valour in every sense of the word. A pillar of strength for the good old solid days of the PNDC/NDC; and a solid confidant of President Atta-Mills. Untie Ama Chavez: I salute you for serving Ghana well. We shall meet one day”.



She was a former National Women Organiser for the NDC also served as the MP for Gomoa West from 1992 to 2004.