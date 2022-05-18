Benya FM’s presenter: There is no justification whatsoever to attack journalists – Government

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Information ministry condemns attack on Benya FM’s presenter



Machomen beat up presenter, ransack local radio station in Elmina



The Minister of Information has condemned the recent attack on Benya FM’s presenter, Osofo Blessing, and the vandalization of the station’s property in Elmina in the Central Region.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the ministry said that the attack on the station was unnecessary and unjustifiable, asaaseradio.com reports.



“The Ministry of Information condemns the reported assault in no uncertain terms and urges the police to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators accordingly… there is no justification whatsoever for a broadcaster to be assaulted simply for doing his work,” portions of the statement by the ministry read.



Osofo Blessing was reportedly assaulted by some unidentified men. The attack occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, when the matter of premix fuel distribution was being discussed.



The discussion bothered around the non-availability of premix fuel and how those who are not fishermen were given the product to the detriment of fishermen who need it.



Eyewitnesses say the gang of built men stormed the premises of the radio station, forced their way into the building and disrupted the discussion.



They reportedly pulled down some of the station’s equipment and beat up the presenter.



Transmission from the station immediately went offline following the attack on the radio.



