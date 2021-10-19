Benjamin Kessie confirmed as Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: GNA

The President's nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kessie, has received an overwhelming endorsement.



Mr Kessie secured "Yes" for all the 43 votes representing 100 percent cent to retain the position.



The confirmation which was held in a peaceful atmosphere at the Assembly’s conference hall in Awhitieso attracted Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE's), clergy, traditional authorities, Western Regional and Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and supporters.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who witnessed the ceremony expressed his gratitude to the Assemblymembers for confirming the President's nominee and appealed to them assembly to eschew partisan politics and focus on the development of the municipality.



The newly sworn-in Chief Executive expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and thanked the assembly members assuring them of his commitment to work hard and improve on every electoral area.