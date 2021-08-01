Benin visits, a barrel of urine: Captain Smart details spirituality in 2020 elections

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV’s breakfast show has detailed the spiritual machinations both New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress resorted to with the hope of winning the 2020 elections.



Captain Smart recounts that one of the two parties went to Benin to seek help to win the elections. He claims that the spiritual person whom they visited had her son schooled at Apam Senior High School and he was a mate to that boy.



Captain Smart claimed that the said priestess had only one breast and that was not due to cancer or any form of illness.



He further disclosed that, the NPP got wind of this and that through the direction of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, a barrel of harvested human urine had to be sprinkled on a park in Wa to neutralize the actions of the party that visited Benin.



“Ahead of the elections I mentioned the name of a polling station in Wa that if Nana Addo manages 90 votes would make him the winner of the elections. This is why I have some respect for Reverend Owusu Bempah and so whenever people attack him, I cringe because they don’t know what that man did.



“They had to send one barrel of urine from Accra to Wa ... There are lots of strange things in the world and you got no idea. They had to sprinkle it on a certain park because of those who went to Benin for votes first ….



“I went to the same SHS with the son of priest they met in Benin. The woman has only breast and its not because of cancer or anything. So they went to kneel before her,” he said.



Captain Smart was speaking on the topic of spiritual attacks on the country's leaders, from the era of Jerry John Rawlings to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He suggested that some spell might have been cast on President Akufo-Addo and that could be the cause of some happenings under his watch.



