Benandim Akura overrun by armed robbers, dumsor - Residents cry for help

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: Michael Agyapong Agyapa, Contributor

Residents of Benandim Akura in the Kpandai District have said their town is overrun by armed robbers and unstable power supply (dumsor).



According to some of the residents the rate at which armed robbers have taken over the town is alarming.



They bemoaned that, the high rate of armed robbery cases in the town is due to unstable power supply.





They added that, Dumsor has not only resulted in the alarming increase in armed robbery cases but also loss of jobs



"We have a lot of programs we want to undertake this Christmas but how can we do all with this dumsor?" an angry resident quizzed.



"Most of my goods in the fridge are now rotten, because of dumsor, I don't even have enough money to go for more goods and even if I do, where will I get light," another distressed trader said.



"Because of dumsor now there are armed robbers everywhere, and they mostly operate in the night when there is no light. We need help, tell the government to come and rescue us," an elderly man added.



"The light here cannot be stable for even 5 hours and even if there is light the current is always low.



Some of the residents also said due to the dumsor most of their home appliances are now faulty