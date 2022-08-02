Bempah’s confession of lying to defend Akufo-Addo means 'something big is wrong' - Dr. Apaak

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

The MP for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has reacted to recent comments made by Reverend Owusu Bempah that he (Bempah) sometimes lies to defend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Member of Parliament (MP) says the confession by the man of God has revealed that all is not well and something could be wrong somewhere.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious Word Ministries, a few days ago, admitted to peddling falsehood to defend the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.



He cited several instances including the case of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



According to him, he told some falsehoods to defend the government despite not being a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



He stated that he has never been consulted about the National Cathedral project and will not serve on the board if he is invited now.



“People just call and insult me over the Cathedral. Meanwhile, I’m not part (of its construction). A number can just call and insult me that I’m foolish but I know nothing about it. Sometimes, you call me about the Cathedral and I lie to defend them but I’m not part. I was defending them. If they invite me [to the presidency], I will honor it but I can’t go without their invite,” he said.



Reacting to the comments, Dr. Clement Apaak indicated the confession by the man o God is not only troubling but brings to question some comments he had made in the past.



He posited that men of God must hold themselves high and exhibit a high sense of patriotism and for him to lie to defend the President for the Cathedral that is not a priority is terrible.



He maintained that a personal vow of a president should be a burden on the state for monies to be allocated to it.



Dr. Apaak added that the cathedral project is full of controversies and Ghanaians are still worried that the President has refused to listen to sound and reasonable arguments against the continuation of the project.



“NADAA’S Prophet has spoken. When a Prophet admits that he has to lie to defend a President then you know something is mighty wrong. God save our nation!”



