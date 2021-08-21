Being naive cannot change the reality of hardship and corruption - MP jabs

Politics of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party’s Director of Communication Buaben Asamoa for shooting down claims that there was hardship in Ghana.



The legislator is wondering why the NPP’s executive member would deny the fact that Ghanaians were going through extreme hardship under the corrupt Nana Addo-led administration.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa on Friday accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of fueling a perception of hardship in the country.



He held the view that the country is in a good state and President Akufo-Addo is working hard to increase productivity and improve livelihoods.



“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back.”



He blamed former President John Mahama for deliberately fueling the perception of hardship despite the achievements of the ruling government.



He noted that the former leader is only using that as a means to market himself for 2024.



“We’re not frightened by John Mahama. We know he cannot give you a good education, we know he cannot give you good health, he will collapse NHIA. We know he cannot manage the economy. Interest rates, inflation will go up, growth will drop and we’ll go back to the IMF,” he said.



But Dr. Apaak has fired back stating that Ghanaians are aware the system is hard.



He posited that the corruption under this administration is unprecedented and the people do not need someone to naively use a press conference to dispute that.



He was of the view that the NPP was in morbid fear of the return of Mahama in 2024.



He repeated that Mr. Mahama owes the NPP no explanation and would not concede as they want him to.



“Ghana is hard, things are bad, there is corruption. He who feels it knows it. You naively think you can use a press conference to wish reality away? You are in morbid fear of JM, it’s his right to thank Ghanaians. He doesn’t owe you an explanation. He won’t concede, ebi force!”