Being an MP is a calling from God – Former Twifo Atti-Morkwa MP

Politics of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa constituency in the Central Region, Samuel Ato Amoah, has urged aspirants seeking to enter the legislature to properly examine themselves and be certain they have been called by God.



He argued that being a lawmaker is a position one ought to be called by God and not everyone can be an MP.



“MP position is a calling from God to take care of the needy. If you were not called by God and force yourself to win position as MP your life becomes miserable after exit from Parliament that’s why you see some former MPs with miserable lives,” he disclosed.



In an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com reporter Hajia Asana Gordon, Mr. Ato Amoah said he made meaningful contributions as a former MP even though he had exited parliament.



He mentioned some of his contributions including the paying of hospital bills, school fees among others.



Mr. Ato Amoah who announced his bid to re-contest the NDC upcoming parliamentary primaries promising to use his common fund to reshape deplorable roads within the constituency since the NPP government has failed residents.



The former lawmaker lamented that no single project has been initiated in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa constituency since NPP assumed office and called on Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other government officials to as a matter of urgency give the constituency its fair share of development.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is more than ready to grab power from ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.