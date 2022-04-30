Being Ghana’s President is easy – Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu claims

Politics of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly(KMA), Kojo Bonsu has said that his position as Mayor has equipped him with the needed knowledge and expertise to be President of Ghana.



He says although he had been a politician for decades, becoming a Mayor of Kumasi gave him the needed inspiration and edge to become a President of Ghana.



Kojo Bonsu who was speaking on Accra-based Joy FM says he has been equipped with the needed leadership qualities and therefore believes that he is ready to take on the mantle of leadership of Ghana.



“I have been in Ghana’s politics for quite some time but always behind the scenes until I became the mayor of Kumasi and I realize that I can serve this country. That is where I got my inspiration from when I became the mayor of Kumasi. Running a city like Kumasi is like running a country because in Kumasi, you go through a lot and you build a lot of leadership skills and you have to serve the people and let the people know that you are for them.



So when you play that role, you get the feeling that you can do something and I have a lot to give to Ghanaians that I haven’t really opened up. So this is the time for me to come serve the country that I was born in,” he stated.



Kojo Bonsu has expressed interest to contest in the Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the 2024 election.



He tried contesting in the 2020 election Primaries but backed off for reasons best known to him.