Behave like a statesman and learn to 'keep quiet' - Former NPP MP to Mahama

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to behave like a statesman and also learn to keep quiet.



According to him as a former President, it is not everything that he has to come out and complain when he can officially write to the seat of government to have the problem addressed.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that though the former President may be exercising his constitutional right to freedom of speech, it is not everything that he must come to complain for official documents to be released to counter his claim or otherwise from the government in power.



He must understand that somethings are of National Security interest and that they must be brought to public domain for discussion for further documents or classified documents to be released and discussed like nobody's business.



"When was the last time you heard former President John Agyekum Kuffour come out to complain about his entitlements, even when he was in opposition and the NDC was in power? Even when things didn't go as planned, he went through the formal process without making a public outcry about it."



" ... the former President draws his emoluments and other entitlements from the Consolidated Fund which makes him deal with the Controller and Accountant General directly, so if there are lapses or default in payment, and as a former President, he knows how to follow protocol for such matters to be addressed. You don't have to score political points with everything," he said.



He reiterated that the former President should understand that despite his current position, he should first admit that he is a former President and a Statesman and everything he says will string chords which will warrant response from government or agencies which is not good for his caliber as a former President.



"So I will plead with the former President to kindly behave like a Statesman and know when to speak to voice out his grievances," he added.



