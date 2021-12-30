You are here: HomeNews2021 12 30Article 1434037

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Begoro: 'Cutlass Man' slaughters sister and bolts

A man identified as Keanu Aboagye is being sought by the police for butchering his own sister, Gladys Agyeman.

The homicide took place at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

The victim was found unresponsive in a puddle of blood.

She had multiple cutlass wounds on her body.

The motive for the killing is yet to be unraveled by the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said “preliminary investigations indicated that he butchered the lady in almost every vital part of the body including the head and the stomach region.”

The police has declared the suspect wanted.

