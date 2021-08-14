Beggars are begging for coins because Akufo-Addo is begging for dollars - Odike

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addai Odike has blamed the increase of foreign street beggars in Ghana on government's borrowing attitude and its Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the charter and a strategy document that will serve as a guide for the country to attain its ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm Morning Show hosted by Kojo Marfo, the UPP leader Akwasi Addai Odike emphasized that it will be very difficult for Social Welfare Department to rid the streets of beggars especially the foreign beggars.



According to Odike “President Akufo-Addo told the whole world that Ghana can develop without begging or seeking aid from other countries so the beggars believe they can make it in life in Ghana”.



“President Akufo-Addo promised Ghana beyond Aid but he is moving from one country to other countries seeking for aid,” Odike said.



“Ghana has no reason to remove the street beggars from the streets because they are begging for coins while our President Nana Addo is moving from one country to other begging for dollars and euros after the launch of Ghana Beyond Aid”



“If the Ghana Immigration wants to prevent foreigners to come to Ghana to beg then they should start that from the top because our leaders are begging”. He stressed.



In his view “President Akufo-Addo is holding a begging bowl and begging for support from other countries so the foreigners who came to Ghana are learning from our leaders especially him”.