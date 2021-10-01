Bees attack Afram Plains Ferry; several passengers injured

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Bees have taken over some part of Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region. The situation has affected passengers on the Afram Plains ferry.



Speaking to Agoo News’ Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor, captain of the Ferry, Rockson Kwao, said passengers have been advised not to come out from their vehicles due to the current condition.



According to him, some affected persons have been hospitalized, one is in critical condition and almost died due to the attack by the bees.



The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in one of the nearby hospitals in Kwahu.



