Bediatuo as A-G, Gabby as Chief of Staff; Captain Smart alleges 'President' Bawumia's appointments

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid widespread speculations over who partners Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the New Patriotic Party ticket for the 2024 general elections, Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV’s morning show has thrown in a fresh set of allegations that seems to suggest that Bawumia has already settled on his first major appointments if elected as president of Ghana.



On an edition of his show, Captain Smart alleged that some key members of the Akufo-Addo government will play frontal roles in the Bawumia administration.



He claimed without substantial evidence that the reason behind these appointments is to spite former president John Agyekum Kufuor and also cover up what he alleged to be corruption and rot at the presidency.



Captain Smart who vowed to prevent the election of Bawumia as president of Ghana alleged that, the secretary to president Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo would be Ghana’s Attorney-General should Bawumia win the election.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the cousin of President Akufo-Addo will reportedly be named Chief of Staff with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta returning to the United States of America as Ghana’s Ambassador.



“What is going to happen is that if Bawumia becomes president, Gabby Otchere-Darko will be Chief of Staff and Asante Bediatuo will be Attorney-General. This is being done to spite JA Kufuor. The other reason is that if they elect Bawumia, they will be able to cover up the rot in the presidency. Ken Ofori-Atta will be Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America.



“Their plans will not work because we will vote against the NPP. I have never voted against the NPP but for the time in 2024, I will do it,” he said.



While Captain Smart has jumped to the issue of major appointments post-election 2024, Bawumia’s immediate task, presumably is to find a suitable partner for his candidature in the elections.



Several names including Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Suame MP and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Kennedy Agyapong have come up as possible candidates for the running mate slot.



Amid the speculations, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joe Osei Owusu has indicated there is a consensus within the governing party that Bawumia’s running mate should come from the Ashanti Region.



“It is generally agreed in the party that if Bawumia wins, his running mate should come from the Ashanti region," he said.



Asked whether Dr Bawumia has consented to that agreement, he replied "I think so."





EK