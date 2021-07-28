Bediatuo Asante and wife have not purchased Holiday Inn hotel – Lawyers

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Lawyers of Nana Bediatuo Asante have asked the public to disregard rumours that the Executive Secretary to the President and his wife have bought the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.



According to the solicitors, the rumours are intended to paint their client in negative light in view of the office he occupies.



A statement said “We act as solicitors as for Nana Asante Bediatu the secretary to his Excellency Nana ado and write pursuant his instructions.



“It has come to the attention of our client there are persistent and widely circulated rumours that he has purchased the Holiday Inn in Airport City, Accra for his wife.



“Indeed several persons including media practitioners both in Ghana and abroad have contacted our client to inform him of this rumour.



“It is obvious that the deliberate circulation of this rumour is intended to paint our client in negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government. We are instructed to inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumour.



“We state unequivocally that neither our client nor his wife has purchased or has any interest whatsoever in the said holiday inn hotel.



“Indeed it is needless to state that the owners/proprietors for the said hotel are alive and can be contacted to establish the veracity of these rumours.”