‘Because of unemployment, you have no girlfriends or means to marry' – Ken Agyapong woos delegates

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Hon Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential candidate hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has challenged the party faithful and delegates to keep faith in him to deliver victory in the 2024 elections.



He made this statement during a visit to the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency as part of his Central Region tour.



According to him, he is similar to David in the Bible, who was greatly underappreciated but was able to defeat a behemoth like Goliath.



Unemployment, according to the lawmaker, is a big threat to Ghana’s democracy.



He promised to create more jobs so that the youth would have more opportunities.



He claimed that due to unemployment, many of the kids are unable to locate girls with whom to form a relationship.



“Unemployment is a major problem for Ghana’s youth; many of them have completed school but have no jobs to do. Because you have no jobs, you have no girlfriends, which is unfortunate. As someone young and had your parents spend money on your education, you should get a job to do, save money, marry, and build your family.”



However, this is not the case. University graduates continue to live with their patents. When you vote for me, the youth’s future is bright. I will shape the youth’s future. We need jobs, jobs, and more jobs.”



Meanwhile, he has stated that he will defeat former President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election in 2024.



To that purpose, he has asked delegates to vote for him in the primary.



He also attacked people who claimed he was not a presidential candidate, saying he was still the NPP’s best shot against the NDC.