‘Beat up anyone who tries to rig 2020 elections’ – Dumelo incites youth

Actor John Dumelo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, has incited supporters of the party against persons who would try to rig the 2020 elections.



The actor in a video sighted by Angelonline.com.gh, charged the NDC supporters to take the law into their own hands when they suspect someone trying to do ‘things’ that would impede the victory of the NDC in the impending elections.



“Previously, we always said let’s give things to God but this time around, we won’t do that again…we will now take one anyone who tries to do anything funny during the 2020 elections, we will beat them up…,” he said.



Mr Dumelo added that this forms part of the means to protecting the ballots of the NDC.

