Be warned, you’ll be sanctioned if you fail to appear before us – PAC to Adutwum

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Education Minister, Yaw Adutwm, has been cautioned of failing to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.



The Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, James Klutse Avedzi, issued the warning to the Minister for failing to appear before the committee to assess the Ministry’s Auditor General’s report.



The Chairperson warned that the committee would be forced to use its powers against the Minister.



The caution was issued after Adutwum failed to appear before the committee on Thursday, July 6.



He demanded that he obey the committee or face the consequences stipulated in Article 103 of the constitution.



The Chairperson went on to say that the committee would work hard to find an alternative date for the Minister’s appearance.



“Mr Minister, if you are listening to us, kindly give some respect to this committee, we will try our best to give you another date but if that day you fail to come, well the powers that we have as a committee under article 103 of the constitution, we will exercise it.”