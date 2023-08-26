Be vigilant, they are breaching rules by showing votes -Alan’s team to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

The spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put his foot down and ensure electoral rules are not violated.



According to him, some delegates show their votes after casting their ballot in the North East region which is not in alignment with the regulations governing the elections.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa alleged that agents of Alan Kyerematen who raised concerns about the actions were attacked and are currently in admission at the hospital.



Speaking to journalists at the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, urged the leadership of the party to ensure strict compliance with electoral rules for smooth exercise.



“They [delegates] have been asked to show the votes because they are voting for the vice president…" he alleged.



“This is why I am telling the whole world including His Excellency the president to put his foot down. The rule is that any ballot that is shown is invalid,” he said.



Prior to the super delegates conference, the NPP leadership cautioned delegates to desist from publicly showing cast ballots because such an act constitutes a public criminal offense.



The party leadership noted that persons found culpable of this act will be subjected to legal actions.



“Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected,” a statement issued by the Presidential Election Committee on Thursday, August 24 said.



"We [NPP party leadership] wish to further emphasize that there will be no congress on the day of voting, and voting will be strictly walk-in



Considering this, it is anticipated that there will be no provision for a public address or occasion for any National Party Executive, government representative, or regional executive to publicly address delegates on the day of the voting."



“We wish to reassure all relevant parties, including stakeholders, delegates, aspirants, and the public that with these guidelines in place, no individual can decipher the voting preferences and patterns of specific voters after the voting process concludes. This measure guarantees the integrity and confidentiality of the voting exercise,” the party said in the statement.



