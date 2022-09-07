Be vigilant, restrict your movements – High Commission warns Ghanaians in South Africa

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

The Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria has issued an alert notice to Ghanaians living in South Africa over the potential for xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.



In a statement issued by the High Commission dated September 6, 2022, it said it had taken notice of a rise in attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa in recent times.



"In the last month, individuals claiming to represent various groups against the presence of foreigners have announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces or even out of the country from the beginning of September 2022,” the statement said.



While underscoring the likelihood of the situation escalating, the High Commission cautioned Ghanaians living in South Africa to, among other things, ensure their safety from such attacks.



“Whilst recognising that this is not a government or state policy, such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood.



“The Mission would thus like to advise members of the Ghanaian community to be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety,” the Mission said.



It further urged Ghanaians living in South Africa to reach out to the High Commission in case of an emergency or any such attacks.



There have, over the years, been incidents of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.



There have been attacks resulting in injuries and, in some cases, deaths.







