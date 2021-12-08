‘Be vigilant in discharge of your duties’ - Anima Quainoo

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Maud Anima Quainoo, has urged personnel of the Service to be more vigilant in the provision of security in the country.



She made this statement when she interacted with personnel of the Weija-Gbawe District of GIS in Accra yesterday.



She noted that “foreign nationals of West Africa have seen Ghana as a good destination to visit, reside in and work in but a few have come with some covert behaviour and attitudes that threatens the security and the peace the country is enjoying.”



DCOI Quainoo said the GIS “will do everything possible to strengthen the commands for the personnel to give of their best.”



“It is one of my visions as the Regional Commander to strengthen the command for the personnel to be happy with the work they do. Let’s work together and I will advise personnel of the Weija-Gbawe Command to exercise due diligence in whatever role they perform,” she stated.



The Weija-Gbawe Commander of GIS, Chief Superintendent Richard Coffie, thanked DCOI Quainoo for the visit.



He said the command was one of the newly created ones in the Greater Accra Region and it was predominantly in charge of monitoring the activities of foreign nationals within the municipality and also ensuring that they all comply with all immigration laws and regulations in the country.



He used the opportunity to appeal to the Comptroller-General of GIS to support the command with logistics.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick K.B Kumor, assured DCOI Quainoo and the command of his support.