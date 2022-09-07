Be vigilant – Ghana High Commission in South Africa tells Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, has cautioned Ghanaians living in South Africa on the incessant increase in protests against the presence of foreigners in the country by various organised groups.



A statement issued on Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, by the High Commission stressed the intention of individual groups in South Africa who have indicated plans to launch an attack on foreigners.



“In the last month, individuals claiming to represent various groups against the presence of foreigners have announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out of the country from the beginning of September 2022,” the statement said.



It cautioned that “such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners, or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood.”



It therefore advised Ghanaians resident in the country “to be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movement to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety.”



The High Commission also urged members of the Ghanaian community to contact the mission “in case of emergency or any attacks” via telephone.