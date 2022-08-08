Be transparent in limiting LLB students to Ghana School of Law – Ayariga tells GLC

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Mahama Ayariga, MP, Bawku Central, has advised the General Legal Council, GLC, to be transparent with the admission of LLB student's into the Ghana School of Law, GSL.



Speaking on Citi FM's 'The Big Issue' he explained “I would have thought the simple solution is that every year, we would agree on a number that will come.



“So if 10,000 people are aspiring to become lawyers, they should try and be among the finest 500 in terms of performance. That is simple and everybody knows that.”



Ayariga noted that the General Legal Council must then work to “ensure fairness to everybody who is participating in that examination.”



He maintained that "an examination where students are determined to set the standards cannot be a proper examination. The examiner has to set the standards.”



In the 2022 admission into the Ghana School of Law, the General Legal Council want prospective students to sign an undertaking which bars them from requesting a re-mark of their papers or a review of their marks, something which has courted criticism.



Mahama Ayariga, has, however, described this section of the undertaking as unacceptable and very “high-handed.”



“I believe that this really doesn’t sit well with the basic understanding of how examinations are conducted and the expectations of people who are sitting to write exams,” he noted.



