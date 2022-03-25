Be thinkers and doers – Nduom tells students

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has admonished students to become thinkers and doers and not observers in what happens in the world.



Delivering his Masterclass Lecture via google hangout to some students, Dr Nduom who also doubles as the President and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), said the university aims to teach students to prepare them for the future.



“...To be able to throw light on problems, find opportunities and provide leadership in implementing solutions for the benefit of the organization you belong to.”

He was speaking on the topic “The Impact of COVID-19 on Business. The positive and negative impact of Covid-19 and how the pandemic has changed the way we do business throughout the world.”



“My objective in giving this lecture is to introduce you to the practice of critically examining current affairs or happenings in the world in order to determine the impact on business,” Dr Nduom noted.





The Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT) is a private tertiary institution owned by Groupe Nduom with the objective of providing quality, relevant and life-long learning education with a strong emphasis on industrial attachment and skills development.



The institution is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast and have all its programs accredited. NSBT commenced in February 2018, with BSc. Information Communication & Technology, BSc. Banking & Finance and BSc. Information Technology Management for Business.



















