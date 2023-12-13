Be the driving force behind Mahama’s campaign – Lordina to NDC Women’s Wing

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former first lady, Lordina Mahama has called on the Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be the driving force behind Mr. John Mahama’s campaign.



She also called on them to be united which is the only prerequisite in achieving the goal the NDC wants.



Mrs. Mahama disclosed this while speaking to women organizers of the National Democratic Congress at an end of year retreat in Tema on Monday.



“We must be the driving force behind the Mahama campaign and his message to the people. His message character and his attributes as the nation’s builder, a man with experience, an honest and reliable leader and a President who introduced a 24-hour economy to create more jobs must be heard in every corner of the country.



“Who else is to take this message to the people other than us the women? You can be assured that you will all have my hundred percent support for the work that you will be doing. I will work tirelessly with you to sell the John Mahama message to the people. Together we can make a difference and build the Ghana we want with John Mahama and the NDC,” Mrs. Mahama stated.



According to her, she believes in her husband and knows the efforts he is putting in for the NDC campaign and the success of the 2024 election.



“I believe in my husband John Dramani Mahama, I trust him, I live with him and watch him daily and I watch his efforts to provide all the party needs for 2024. If we are not united and we do not work together our meetings and efforts will all be in vain,” madam Lordina stated.